A look at the 40 inmates who have died at Santa Rita Jail in the last five years

Santa Rita Jail based in Dublin, Calif. has the highest number of inmate deaths in the Bay Area, and has an even higher jail death rate than Los Angeles County, which has the largest jail system in the country.

2 Investigates took an unprecedented look at who was dying and why at the jail by reviewing dozens of autopsies, police reports, lawsuits and conducting interviews. The analysis shows that at least 40 inmates have died since Jan. 1, 2014, and of that number, 14 people committed suicide. Of the suicides, 11 people were held in some form of isolation.

In addition, there were four homicides and three people were put in some sort of restraint before they died during the same time period. One man died of heart failure in jail, but it was quickly determined he had been mistakenly arrested for the death of his wife.

Santa Rita has a higher jail death rate than Los Angeles

Here is a look at the people who died:

2014

Name: Lawrence Edward Baslee Jr.

Age: 56

Arrested: 1/23/2014. Baslee had 18 criminal cases in Alameda county ranging from second degree burglary of a vehicle and possession of a firearm in 2014 to driving while his privilege was suspended in 2009.

Date of death: 2/12/2014

Total time in jail: 20 days

Occupation: Gas station attendant/homeless

Race: White

Cause of death: Natural. Massive esophageal variceal hemorrhage and micronodular cirrhosis. No foul play.

Investigative agency: Alameda County Sheriff/Tim Engel

Isolation: Placed in “administrative segregation” on his first day of arrest. He remained there until he was taken to the hospital on Feb. 11.

Health and/or medical issues: History redacted.

Drug issues: None detected. Naxopren in system, used to relieve muscle aches.

Restraints: No

Narrative: The day before he died, Baslee was taken from Santa Rita to Valley Care in Pleasanton after he was vomiting blood and had dark stools. Blood started pouring out of his mouth and nose at the hospital and he died there. No news stories. No lawsuit.

Name: Yanet Diaz

Age: 33

Arrested: 2/10/2014. Disobeying domestic violence order, resisting arrest, all dismissed after her death.

Date of death: 2/27/2014

Total time in jail: 17 days

Occupation: Housekeeper

Race: Mexican

Cause of death: Suicide. Asphyxia by hanging

Investigative agency: Alameda County Sheriff/Rebecca Lorenzana

Isolation: Classified as “mental health inmate” and housed in a behavioral health unit. Although her history did not “include suicidal ideations, she was witnessed to be physically distraught after hearing she would not be released from jail only minutes before she was found hanging in the cell where she was being kept alone.”

Health and/or mental issues: Yes, but redacted.

Drug issues: None listed

Restraints: None listed

Narrative: Diaz had wrapped a telephone cord around her neck at a courthouse in Fremont on Feb. 21, 2014. She was upset that she was not going to be released from jail. She was taken to Washington Hospital in Fremont and placed on life support. She was declared brain dead. She was married and her family was by her side at the hospital when she died. No known news reports. No known lawsuits.

Name: Robert D. Moore Jr.

Age: 30

Arrested: Date and reason not listed.

Date of death: 3/14/2014

Total time in jail: Unclear

Occupation: None listed

Race: Black

Cause of death: Accident. Acute mixed drug intoxication (methadone, hydrocodone, diphenhydramine, sertaline.)

Investigative agency: Alameda County Sheriff/Adam Williams

Isolation: None listed

Health and/or mental issues: Seizure disorder with subtherapeutic levels of diazepam. He had a five-year history of an issue that was redacted. And he had been prescribed some type of medication (redacted) by his dentist. Mental health issues possible but redacted.

Drug issues: Yes. Father said Moore had used drugs in the past and had been living in a half-way house.

Restraints: None listed

Narrative: Moore was discovered unresponsive inside a holding cell at Wiley Manual Court House. Staff at Alta Bates Summit Medical Center in Oakland said they could not find any signs of trauma and there was no evidence of foul play. Deputies said when they left him in the cell he was sleeping on the bench and appeared to be in good health. Deputies said they had checked on him three times. Moore had a child and he lived with his mother. His father was authorized to make his funeral arrangements. No known news reports or lawsuits.

Name: Kevin Mark Hurd

Age: 41

Arrested: 3/23/2014. He has eight criminal cases in Alameda County, ranging from felony corporal injury to a partner in 2005 to possession of ammunition and being under the influence in March 2014.

Date of death: 3/26/2014

Total time in jail: Three days

Occupation: None listed

Race: White

Cause of death: Suicide by hanging

Investigative agency: Alameda County Sheriff/Solomon Unubun

Isolation: He was classified as administrative segregation inmate and was assigned to a “single occupant cell.”

Health and/or mental issues: None listed

Drug issues: None listed

Restraints: None listed

Narrative: He was found hanging by a noose from his bed sheet. “No known prior suicide attempts or ideations. No note of intent was found in the cell.” He had some family, including his eldest child who had filed a restraining order against him.

Name: Edward Laron Wilhite

Age: 40

Arrested: 4/20/2014 but booked on 4/21/2014. He has 10 criminal cases in Alameda County stemming from possession of a controlled substance in 1994 to sale of a controlled substance in 2011.

Date of death: 4/22/2014

Total time in jail: One day

Occupation: Homeless

Race: Black

Cause of death: Accident. Acute cocaine toxicity.

Investigative agency: Alameda County Sheriff/Charles Frazier

Isolation: Yes. Although he was supposed to be placed in the multi-housing unit 33.

Health and/or mental issues: Yes, but it was redacted. And it was unknown at the time of his distress. A brother later told deputies Wilhite’s health was “terrible.” Deputy asked family if he had suffered head trauma. Wilhite took medication, but “not all the time like he should have,” his ex-wife said.

Drug issues: His brother told deputies Wilhite “constantly used illicit drugs.”

Restraints: None listed

Narrative: A deputy saw Wilhite in the isolation cell in Housing Unit 33 at 5:30 a.m. and saw him sitting on the cell bench with his knees propped up. But he did not seem to be exhibiting any withdrawal symptoms. The deputy said, “Are you OK?” and Whilhite said, “I’m good.” Another deputy asked why he was in the isolation cell and the answer was that Wilhite asked to go to the isolation cell so that he could use the restroom. When the deputy went to retrieve him after using the toilet, he came back and found Wilhite unresponsive. He died at Valley Care Medical Center in Pleasanton. Deputies found an ex-wife who said he had no real contact with family. He had two daughters.

Name: Duoc Van Chau

Age: 38

Arrested: 4/9/2014. Multiple counts of oral copulation of a person younger than 14 and forcible rape.

Date of death: 6/3/2014

Total time in jail: 59 days (unclear how long in isolation)

Occupation: None listed

Race: Vietnamese

Cause of death: Suicide by hanging

Investigative agency: Alameda County Sheriff/Alexander Valentine

Isolation: Yes, administrative segregation. Housing unit 8.

Health and/or mental issues: Yes, but redacted.

Drug issues: None

Restraints: None listed

Narrative: Chau was transferred to Glenn E. Dyer from Santa Rita at noon and was being held in intake transfer and release while awaiting a housing assignment. About 2.5 hours later, he was found in a holding cell hanging by a county-issued T-shirt. He was an administrative segregation inmate and was in cell F by himself. He had no disciplinary history.

Name: Bryan Todd Streicher

Age: 45

Arrested: 6/18/2014. Forgery

Date of death: 6/23/2014

Total time in jail: Five days

Occupation: Not listed

Race: White

Cause of death: Natural. Cardiac failure.

Investigative agency: Alameda County Sheriff/ Mandy Monaghan

Isolation: No. He was housed in unit 35 as a minimum security inmate.

Health and/or mental issues: Yes, according to redacted Corizon records. Deputies noted he was obese.

Drug issues: None listed

Restraints: None listed

Narrative: Housing unit 35 as a minimum security inmate. The unit has multiple bunk beds. He was lying on a top bunk when he became unresponsive.

He was on a top bunk gasping for air. Paramedic arrived. He became pulseless. His family alleges in a lawsuit that he had made several requests for a CPAP machine for his apnea and never received one. The case was dismissed.He was divorced and had an 8-year-old daughter. The ex-wife hung up the phone when deputies called.

Name: Roscil Rodgers

Age: 32

Arrested: 9/9/2014. Rodgers has 11 criminal cases in Alameda County, ranging from possession of a controlled substance to violation of parole.

Date of death: 10/24/2014

Total time in jail: 45 days

Occupation: Landscaper

Race: Black

Cause of death: Natural. Bilateral pulmonary emboli. His liver and lungs were congested.

Investigative agency: Alameda County Sheriff/Erik Bordi

Isolation: Not listed

Health and/or mental issues: Yes, but redacted.

Drug issues: None listed. But the coroner’s report lists needle marks on arm.

Restraints: No

Narrative: The narrative is very sparse. He had some sort of medical condition and ended up being taken to Valley Care Hospital in Pleasanton where he died. He was having trouble breathing and speaking. He had a mother and sisters.

Name: Eric Steven Bueno

Age: 46

Arrested: 12/03/2014. Bueno has 11 criminal cases in Alameda County ranging from grand theft in 2008 to first degree burglary in 2012 revocation of parole, his last recorded offense.

Date of death: 12/6/2014

Total time in jail: Three days

Occupation: Unknown

Race: White

Cause of death: Suicide by hanging

Investigative agency: Alameda County Sheriff/Rafael Plasencia

Isolation: No. Housing unit 7, cell B 1

Health and/or mental issues: None, according to Corizon medical records

Drug issues: He had methamphetamine in his system

Restraints: No

Narrative: Bueno was found hanging in his cell by his bed sheets. He had written a two-page suicide note left on his cell desk listing family members to contact. Some of his narrative is redacted, including what he said in his note.

Name: Lawrence James Monroe

Age: 28

Arrested: 12/9/2014

Date of death: 12/10/2014

Total time in jail: One day

Occupation: Student

Race: Black

Cause of death: Natural. Chronic alcoholism

Investigative agency: Alameda County Sheriff/Charles Frazier

Isolation: No. A-pod, cell 39

Health and/or mental issues: Yes, but redacted.

Drug issues: Alcoholism

Restraints: No

Narrative: Earlier that day, Monroe had been checked on during morning pill call and he was about to get ready for his court appearance. When he was arrested, he had been intoxicated and had a black eye. When deputies called him to get up, he was unresponsive. His parents were notified. He also had a daughter.

2015

Name: Gary Clee Oldham

Age: 37

Arrested: 2/17/2015. Battery, criminal threats and child abuse. His parole was also revoked on 2/19/2015

Date of death: 3/3/2015

Total time in jail: Two weeks

Occupation: Warehouse worker

Race: Puerto Rican

Cause of death: Suicide by hanging. Anoxic encephalopathy

Investigative agency: Alameda County Sheriff/Tim Engel

Isolation: Sort of. Santa Rita outpatient housing unit, cell 1. These outpatient cells only hold one inmate and inmates are held in their cells 24 hours a day because there is no day room or yard attached to this unit. The sheriff’s policy is that deputies transport inmates to programs, however, lawyers in a federal civil rights lawsuit contend they have never seen any evidence of that.

Health and/or mental issues: It appears as though he might have had a head injury. Other details redacted.

Drug issues: None listed

Narrative: Oldham had been placed in the outpatient unit and given a mattress on the floor “for safety.” “Neurochecks were consistently made” throughout the shift. Oldham reported he was feeling fine. On Feb. 21, he hung himself. He was rushed to Valley Care Medical Center in Pleasanton, where he later died. Oakland North reported that Oldham's family sued the sheriff alleging that there were inadequate welfare, which attorney Timothy Murphy denied on behalf of the jail.

Name: John Anthony Cornejo

Age: 20

Arrested: 3/29/2015. Reason redacted. No criminal cases found in Alameda County Superior Court online records search.

Date of death: 3/30/2015

Total time in jail: One day

Occupation: Construction worker

Race: Latino

Cause of death: Accident. Acute methamphetamine intoxication

Investigative agency: Alameda County Sheriff/Charles Frazier

Isolation: No. He was placed in holding cell H.

Health and/or mental issues: Congestion and edema of lungs, spleen and kidneys.

Drug issues: Yes

Restraints: None listed

Narrative: He was arrested on a Sunday morning and CHP officers took him to the now-closed Glenn Dyer Jail in Oakland where he began “behaving strangely.” He was sweating and looked like he was having a seizure. Deputies believe he may have ingested some drugs, though he denied that. He had a seizure and tested positive for meth. He has a mother and sister.

Name: Michael Anthony Brown

Age: 28

Arrested: 4/4/2015.

Date of death: 4/8/2015

Total time in jail: Four days

Occupation: Not listed

Race: Black

Cause of death: Suicide by hanging

Investigative agency: Alameda County Sheriff/Stephanie Beezley

Isolation: Yes. Housing Unit 2, D-13.

Health and/or issues: Possible, redacted.

Drug issues: Not listed

Restraints: Not listed

Narrative: Brown was an administrative segregation inmate and was “in the cell by himself.” There was no explanation for why. That day, he had been placed in the “quasi yard” with handcuffs and waist chains in place. He was escorted back to D-pod. Later, he was found hanging from his bunk as lunch was being passed out to the others. He had covered his window with cardboard. He had a mother and sister.

Name: Frank Alexander Beltram Jr.

Age: 49

Arrested: Federal drug possession. In 2004, Beltram was arrested with his wife were arrested in Fremont, where more than $20,000 worth of crystal methamphetamine and marijuana were recovered, according to the East Bay Times.

Date of death: 5/9/2015

Total time in jail: Not listed.

Occupation: Refinery worker

Race: Native American, per family

Cause of death: Natural. Cardiac insufficiency

Investigative agency: Alameda County Sheriff/Rafael Plasencia

Isolation: Not listed

Health and/or mental issues: Yes, but redacted. He did not have any evidence of psychiatric disorders and “was not interested in any psychiatric treatment.”

Drug issues: None

Restraints: None listed

Narrative: He was divorced and had two sons, along with mother and uncle. He died at Valley Care Medical Center. His obituary said that Beltram Jr. was born in Martinez and graduated from Pitt High in 1984. The obituary said he played football and baseball and loved the Giants and the Raiders. The obituary made no mention of Beltram in jail and said he died of a lengthy lung disease. His brother, Harry Beltram, saw the KTVU story said he and his mother have many questions about how Beltram died. According to them, Beltram called his mother a few days before his death to say he wasn't feeling well and couldn't breathe. He begged her to call the jail to demand he be sent to the hospital, his brother said. Eventually, he did go to the hospital, where he died, but his family had no idea he was taken there. A report said Beltram refused medical treatment, but his brother asked: "Why would he do that after pleading with my mom over the phone that he needed to be in the hospital?"

He said his family tried to retain a lawyer, but no one would take the case because the "jail report was full of inconsistencies."

Name: Christopher Luis Daniel Angulo

Age: 34

Arrested: Records show Angulo had one criminal case with four felony charges of corporal injury to a partner, assault with a deadly weapon, willful cruelty to a child and making criminal threats from 9/04/2014.

Date of death: 6/19/2015

Total time in jail: Unclear

Occupation: Screen writer

Race: White

Cause of death: Suicide. Shock and hemorrhage from slitting his right arm

Investigative agency: Alameda County Sheriff/Jason Henshaw

Isolation: Yes. He was held in Housing Unit 8, Cell F16, a “single occupant cell for protective custody inmates.”

Health and/or mental issues: Yes, but redacted.

Drug issues: No drugs found in his system.

Restraints: No

Narrative: There was some type of note on his cell bunk. The contents were redacted. His cell was very neat and clean. Deputies said they had done security checks through his cell window, but “since he was lying on his bed, wrapped in a blanket, it appeared he was sleeping.” He had a father and children.

Name: Mario Michael Martinez

Age: 29

Arrested:

Date of death: 7/15/2015

Total time in jail: Not listed

Occupation: Not listed

Race: Latino

Cause of death: Natural. Acute asthmatic respiratory insufficiency

Investigative agency: Alameda County Sheriff/Stephanie Beezley

Isolation: Sort of. He had been in cell C-8 and moved into an isolation cell in the back hall of Housing Unit 6 during some sort of investigation.

Health and/or mental issues: Yes, but redacted. 2 Investigates prior reporting shows he had a nasal polyp blocking his airway. A doctor at the jail had repeatedly urged him for surgery, which was delayed by jail superiors. The dentist had given him some medications right before his asthma attack.

Drug issues: Unclear. There was a pill found in his cell for which he did not have a prescription.

Restraints: None listed

Narrative: Martinez had been at the dentist and was out for recreation time in C-pod when someone noticed he wasn’t breathing. Martinez said he didn’t want help at first, but then went to the nurse where he used his inhaler. He was allowed to go to the yard to get some air. He still couldn’t breathe and he died. His mother told her son’s story to 2 Investigates, questioning whether the medical care her son received was adequate.

Name: Marquis “Leilani” Nathaniel Jackson

Age: 33

Arrested: 9/28/2015 Jackson has 14 criminal cases in the system ranging from possession of a controlled substance to a transient failing to register to revocation of parole, the last arrest.

Date of death: 10/2/2015

Total time in jail: Four days

Occupation: Cashier

Race: Black

Cause of death: Natural. Complications of chronic seizure disorder

Investigative agency: Alameda County Sheriff/Rebecca Lorenzana

Isolation: Yes, administrative segregation called Housing Unit 8. Reason not stated, but Jackson was a transgender female who went by Leilani.

Health and/or mental issues: Yes, but some details were redacted. A CT scan was performed on Jackson, but the diagnosis was redacted. Jackson had epilepsy and pst chronic infectious diseases. Nerve pain medication and an antipsychotic, Quetiapine, was found in Jackson’s system. Jackson also had cardiac hypertrophy, pulmonary edema, enlarged liver and spleen and early pneumonia.

Drug issues: None found in system.

Restraints: None listed.

Narrative: Jackson “refused” to take medication during morning pill call and was found unresponsive during afternoon pill call. She is survived by her mother.

Name: John Jeffrey Bonardi

Age: 48

Arrested: 11/28/2015. Bonardi has 16 criminal cases in Alameda County ranging from receiving stolen property to his last arrest of identity theft and fraudulent possession of personal information.

Date of death: 12/10/2015

Total time in jail: 12 days

Occupation: Supervisor

Race: Black

Cause of death: Suicide by hanging

Investigative agency: Alameda County Sheriff/Jason Henshaw

Isolation: Yes and no. Housing Unit 23, minimum security/protective custody. He was the sole occupant of cell A34. The reason why he was in protective custody was redacted.

Health and/or mental issues: None listed

Drug issues: None listed

Restraints: None listed

Narrative: Bonardi was the only person in protective custody who hung himself from the top bunk. He had a sister, two adult children and a step-daughter.

2016

Name: Melvin Stubbs Jr.

Age: 65

Arrested: 3/5/2016. He was wrongly arrested by Oakland police on suspicion of killing his wife, who was later determined to have died of natural causes.

Date of death: 3/6/2016

Total time in jail: One day

Occupation: Body frame technician

Race: Black

Cause of death: Natural. Cardiac failure.

Investigative agency: Alameda County Sheriff/ Karen Easling

Isolation: Sort of. Outpatient Housing Unit inmates have single cells where they are held inside 24 hours a day because there is no day room or yard unit. He was alone in OPHU, cell 13 and was the only inmate assigned to the cell. The sheriff’s policy is that deputies transport inmates to programs, however, lawyers in a federal civil rights lawsuit contend they have never seen any evidence of that.

Health and/or mental issues: From notes, it appears he had diabetes and had a prosthesis and used a wheelchair. Corizon nurses determined he was not suicidal and had no diagnosed mental illness.

Drug issues: None listed

Restraints: No

Narrative: Stubbs was initially not let into Santa Rita because he had dangerously low blood sugar and diabetes. He was cleared at the hospital to return to jail. He had been arrested the day before after his wife, Terry Cameron, 58, was found dead in the 10400 block of Foothill Boulevard. The apartment was in disarray and Stubbs had scratch marks on his hands and was arrested. An autopsy later concluded that his wife died of acute bacterial meningitis. Family told the East Bay Times it should have been obvious to anyone that Stubbs couldn’t have killed his wife, or anyone for that matter.



Name: Balvir Singh

Age: 44

Arrested: 5/25/2014. Arrested by Fremont police for a reason, which was redacted. He had last attended court on June 3, 2016.

Date of death: 7/15/2016

Total time in jail: Two years and 2 months.

Occupation: Not listed

Race: East Indian

Cause of death: Suicide by hanging/asphyxiation

Investigative agency: Alameda County Sheriff/Matthew Medldrum

Isolation: Sort of. At the time of his death, he was in Housing Unit 9, a behavioral health unit. Cell B-9. He had been been housed with a cell mate, but that person had been released on the day Singh killed himself, hanging himself with a bed sheet. This is considered a “special handling house.” Typically inmates assigned to this unit are prescribed medication because of mental disorders. B Pod could have up to 28 inmates, and two inmates are typically assigned to one cell. Deputies are supposed to check inmates every 30 minutes in this unit. However, Singh had also been placed in a “safety cell” at some point (the date and duration aren’t listed) because he told authorities he wanted to hang himself so “he wouldn’t have to continue with the court process.” He was placed in the safety cell to prevent any attempts to harm himself. He was transferred to Napa State Hospital from Nov. 6, 2015 and returned on Feb. 1, 2016,

Health and/or mental issues: Yes, he was classified as a mental health inmate. He also has pulmonary and organ congestion. Small amount of Mirtazapine was in his blood stream.

Drug issues: None listed

Restraints: No

Narrative: Singh was found unresponsive by an inmate at the end of “pod time.” He had hung himself with a sheet. He also had a contusion on his forehead and a laceration on his nose. He killed himself while his cell mate was out on “pod time.” Deputies noted that he hadn’t taken his medication that day, although he had taken it every day since July 1. A note in Punjabi was left in his cell. There was another letter, dated four days before his death, written to his father and brother in India. He wished his family well and said he had tried unsuccessfully to call them. His mother was tracked down in a village in India. He had a yoga book in his cell. An inmate hadn’t seen anything wrong with Singh and thought he “looked happy.”

Name: Erik John Sigl

Age: 26

Arrested: Not listed in online court records

Date of death: 7/27/2016

Total time in jail: Unclear

Occupation: Laborer

Race: White

Cause of death: Natural. Intracerebral hemorrhage and tumor

Investigative agency: Alameda County Sheriff/Rebecca Lorenzana

Isolation: No. Housing Unit 9, Cell F-11. He had a cell mate.

Health and/or mental issues: Cancer. His court case is still listed as ‘active,” and he was supposed to have a mental competency hearing on 7/25/2016, two days before he died.

Drug issues: No

Restraints: No

Narrative: He a seizure and brain bleed, possibly because of his cancer, and he died at John Muir Medical Center. He was divorced and had no children. He had a father.

Name: Dat Thanh Luong

Age: 56

Arrested: 1/26/2016. Online records show he was charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

Date of death: 10/11/2016

Total time in jail: About 10 months

Occupation:

Race: Vietnamese

Cause of death: Homicide. Strangulation.

Investigative agency: Alameda County Sheriff/Adam Neils

Isolation: No. Housing Unit 9. Cell B14

Health and/or mental issues: He was going to be sent to Napa State Hospital for mental health treatment, according to the Chronicle.

Drug issues: No

Restraints: No

Narrative: Luong was assaulted in his two-man cell, which he shared with another inmate. There was blood stains on the concrete table, the wall and the floor. The report does not state who killed him. News reports stated his 73-year-old cell mate was charged with his death and spoke Farsi.

Name: Swaran Singh

Age: 41

Arrested: Records not found

Date of death: 10/12/2016

Total time in jail: Not listed

Occupation: Not listed

Race: “Other”

Cause of death: Natural. Hypertensive cardiovascular disease

Investigative agency: Alameda County Sheriff/Anthony Gogna

Isolation: Didn’t state

Health and/or mental issues: Mood disorder, and other health problems were redacted.

Drug issues: No

Restraints: No

Narrative: Singh collapsed at Santa Rita and was taken to Valley Care Medical Center in cardiac arrest. He was divorced and had a child. Other family lives overseas. Relatives came to pray together at the hospital after he died.

Name: Barry Heisner Jr.

Age: 44

Arrested: 10/18/2016, arrived on 10/19/2016. Fremont police arrested him on charges of attacking a 55-year-old woman while robbing her after she came out of a casino. Online records show he was charged with attempted murder, use of a deadly weapon and second-degree burglary.

Date of death: 10/30/2016

Total time in jail: 11 days

Occupation: None listed

Race: White

Cause of death: Suicide by hanging

Investigative agency: Alameda County Sheriff/Damon Wilson

Isolation: No. Housing Unit West 7, first in Pod C, Cell 5 and moved to Pod E, Cell 5.

Health and/or mental issues: Pulmonary and organ congestion.

Drug issues: None listed

Restraints: No

Narrative: Heisner had been awake for breakfast at 4:30 a.m., was OK at 7:30 a.m. during a check and was found hanging in his cell by an inmate at 8:37 a.m. He left a suicide note and numbers of people to call. He had an ex-wife, a child and parents.

2017

Name: Christina Angelina Lamendola

Age: 38

Arrested: Lamendola has 30 criminal cases in Alameda County, according to online records. The most recent was in violation of her community supervision. She had also been charged in 2016 with possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and grand theft.

Date of death: 2/11/2017

Total time in jail: Not listed

Occupation: Homemaker

Race: Latina

Cause of death: Accident. Cardiac arrest. Acute methamphetamine intoxication.

Investigative agency: Alameda County Sheriff/Anthony Gogna

Isolation: Sort of. Outpatient Housing Unit. Cell 5 by herself.

Health and/or mental issues: “Long medical history,” of congestive heart failure and pulmonary hypertension.

Drug issues: She had methamphetamine and amphetamine in her system.

Restraints: No

Narrative: She was talking to a doctor when she collapsed and died. Earlier, she said she felt short of breath “because of the air freshener in the police car.” Deputies noted her breathing was not labored at the time. She took her morning medication. Her medical file was included in her case file. Several relatives said they hadn’t seen Lamendola in a while and they were estranged from her.

Name: Nestor Zarsuela Aguilar

Age: 63

Arrested: 4/12/2017

Date of death: 4/29/2017

Total time in jail: 12 days (he left for the hospital on 4/24/2017)

Occupation: Certified nursing assistant

Race: Filipino

Cause of death: Natural. Hypoxic encephalopathy, organ failure, cardiac arrest, acute pulmonary embolism.

Investigative agency: Alameda County Sheriff/Rebecca Lorenzana

Isolation: Yes. He was in the Outpatient Housing Unit but was also classified as “Administration Isolation.” Deputies wrote “he was housed alone during his stay at the Santa Rita Jail. There was no possibility that he could have been assaulted by another inmate.”

Health and/or mental issues: Hypertension, diabetes and schizoaffective disorder. Highland Hospital also noted he had injuries that “were questionable.” CT scan revealed no intracranial trauma, however. He also had mental issues and other medical issues, which were redacted. He had stayed at John George Psychiatric facility before being taken to Santa Rita. Doctors said his condition was deteriorating and he needed to go back there.

Drug issues: None listed

Restraints: Yes. Deputies used a full body restraint called a WRAP to move him because he was “uncooperative by making his body limp and refused to walk on his own.” On the van ride, deputies heard him coughing but Aguilar never said he was in medical distress, the deputies said. A doctor noted that a blood clot could move from the legs into the lungs, which could cause coughing. When they got to the hospital, Aguilar’s eyes were glazed and were half opened. He didn’t have a pulse at this time. The deputy said he saw “no evidence of obvious significant trauma” despite that the doctor at Highland reported trauma. He was also placed in a spit mask because deputies identified him as a “spitter” on two past occasions.

Narrative: Five days before his death, he was lethargic and had trouble breathing. He couldn’t eat or drink by himself. He had refused medication for two days. A doctor at noted he needed a higher level of care. The doctor noted she couldn’t it was difficult to evaluate him because her “assessments needed to be conducted through the cell door.” Because he had spit on multiple deputies, his cell door could not be opened for her conversations with him. The doctor noted he didn’t have any medical concerns but he had been urinating on himself and was “dirty and odorous.” The doctor asked the nurses to clean him up. The doctor then noticed how weak and dehydrated Aguilar was and decided that he needed to go to Highland Hospital on April 24, and then following that, he should be transferred to John George Psychiatric facility. A doctor at Highland noted that Aguilar had some trauma but the deputy wrote the trauma the doctor noticed at the hospital “was not related to his death and was most probably self-inflicted…” as there was documentation indicating he would bang his head. Aguilar died five days after arriving at the hospital.

Name: Antonio Rodriguez

Age: 27

Arrested: 8/9/2015 on charges of attempted murder, discharging a firearm and illegal possession of a firearm with a prior felony conviction.

Date of death: 7/6/2017

Total time in jail: 23 months

Occupation: Laborer

Race: Mexican

Cause of death: Homicide. Strangulation.

Investigative agency: Alameda County Sheriff/Rebecca Lorenzana

Isolation: No. Housing Unit 9, Cell C10. Maximum security.

Health and/or mental issues: Scalp contusion

Drug issues: None listed

Restraints: None listed

Narrative: Strangled by his cellmate after a fight. The Chronicle first identified the suspect as James Hunter, 22. Hunter had been booked on suspicion of vandalism at UC Berkeley. Hunter’s sister, Denish Pena, told the Chronicle that her brother suffered from schizophrenia and should not have been housed with anyone else. The homicide was not publicly revealed until the Chronicle published a story on Aug. 4, almost a month after the strangulation occurred. The Sheriff’s Office did notify the Board of Supervisors and the District Attorney, according to the Chronicle. The coroner’s report describes the cell as messy and unkempt, with old food and garbage in the cell. The walls had “hand drawn occult-like images on them.”

Name: Miguel Gomez

Age: 37

Arrested: Not listed

Date of death: 10/26/2017

Total time in jail: Not listed

Occupation: Electrician

Race: Latino

Cause of death: Suicide by hanging

Investigative agency: Alameda County Sheriff/Sawn Sobrero

Isolation: Sort of. Single occupancy cell in Housing Unit 23. This is protective custody area, which can hold two inmates together. But Gomez “was confined alone in Cell 22. Gomez was housed with someone else but he was moved from Cell 23 to Cell 22, where he was alone.

Health and/or mental issues: Inmates told deputies that Gomez was suicidal.

Drug issues: An inmate said he was aware Gomez was on drugs and hadn’t been coming out of his cell. On Oct. 21, Gomez had been searched for drugs, but none were found. On Oct. 22, an inmate said they had used methamphetamine. He became paranoid and asked for a single cell.

Restraints: None listed

Narrative: On Oct. 23, a deputy was dispensing the commissary in the unit and all the cell doors were open. An inmate came over to say that Gomez was hanging in his cell just before 9 p.m. He had hung himself from his bed sheets. Two “goodbye” letters were found in his cell. One appeared to be for a child of his and he signed it: “Goodbye, when you read this letter, I’ll be dead.” At 8:30 p.m. that night, he had been using his jail-issued tablet as a phone to talk to someone. There was a picture of a scythe and phrases in Spanish referring to death on his bunk. There also appeared to be a fact of the cat drawn on the cell wall, but deputies didn’t know if Gomez had drawn it. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead three days later.

His mother lives in a little village and only spoke Spanish. A deputy who spoke Spanish called to tell her the news. Gomez had last been in court on Oct. 16, 2017 and he plead not guilty. A future date was set for Nov. 9, 2017.

Name: Mark “Marco” Anthony Laventure. Jr.

Age: 33

Arrested: 10/28/2017. He violated his parole. He had originally carjacked and assaulted an 84-year-old man in Hayward in 2006.

Date of death: 10/30/2017

Total time in jail: Two days

Occupation: Not listed

Race: Mexican

Cause of death: Accident. Multiple drug intoxication

Investigative agency: Alameda County Sheriff/Jason Henshaw

Isolation: Yes. Administrative Segregation, Housing Unit 8, A Pod Cell 13.

Health and/or mental issues: He had been taking some type of medication, the sheriff’s report states. His physical health appeared to be OK. He had an abscess on his right arm. He seemed agitated by this. In an interview with KTVU, his mother, Traci Gonzales, said he was bipolar and was severely emotionally disturbed from his brother getting killed by car. Gonzales said her son was also bipolar. Some of his challenges were described in his obituary.

Drug issues: He had methadone, methamphetamine and amphetamine in his system. His mother said he was taking medication for being bipolar.

Restraints: No

Narrative: He was first arrested at age 22, his mother said, and he spent 10 years in prison. He got five years for felony carjacking and five years for elder abuse, his mother said.

Gonzalez said her son hated to be cooped up. When he was of prison, his mom said he would often sleep outside.

He “wanted to be free like a bird,” she said. “He should have never been left alone.”

His mother said she was asking about getting her son into a drug treatment program. She said she called probation officers repeatedly about this.

On the day he was arrested, he was put in a one-man cell, where she said, “you just push the food in.”

But he shouldn’t have been arrested, Gonzales insisted. She said he had already served his jail sentence in September after he had been caught sleeping in a stolen car, violating his parole.

She said a captain acknowledged to her there was a computer glitch, which is why Laventure hadn’t been logged into the system. KTVU was not able to verify this claim.

On the day he died, she said her son was having a “bipolar high. He was manic. He was yelling he didn’t do anything,” she said. She is questioning why he would have methadone in his system, a medication used to treat drug addiction. She said her son did not use heroin, which is often what methadone is used for. “They killed him,” she said.

“He died all alone,” Gonzales said. “And that just breaks my heart. I want to believe Jesus was there with him.”

According to the autopsy report, on the day he died, deputies were passing out lunches and when he opened “the cuffing port” ‘on Cell 13, noticed that Laventure was not breathing. CPR did not work to revive him. One inmate said he never heard Laventure making noise from his cell and never caused any issues while out for recreational time. He was described by a deputy has having a calm demeanor. He told another deputy that he was back in jail because of a “bogus warrant” and he would get “revenge” for being arrested. He planned to “rob everyone he could” when he was released, a deputy wrote. On Oct. 30, Sgt. K. Gemmell requested a press hold on this case. Nearly four months later, on Feb. 13, the press hold was removed.

Name: Edwin Alexander Villalta

Age: 29

Arrested: 11/10/2017 for allegedly attacking police officers in Fremont. Police said Villalta tried to take a gun from one of the officers and steal a nearby car after he was involved in a car crash. He was facing charges of obstruction and resisting arrest.

Total time in jail: 18 days

Occupation: Marine

Race: Latino

Cause of death: Suicide by hanging

Investigative agency: Alameda County Sheriff/Shawn Sobrero

Isolation: Yes. Administrative Segregation, housed alone in a two-man cell, Housing Unit 1, Cell D-9.

Health and/or mental issues: Yes, but redacted. Autopsy shows he had congested lung, liver, spleen and kidneys. He had a medical armband for some kind of issue.

Drug issues: None in his system

Restraints: The coroner’s report stated that Villalta resisted in arrest “which resulted in force being used” to take him into custody. He sustained facial injuries while being restrained.

Narrative: About 2:30 a.m., a deputy saw Villalta sitting along on his bunk. At 2:56 a.m., the deputy found him hanging by his neck, secured to the upper bunk. It appears he had left some sort of suicide note, which was redacted. He had no physical contact with other inmates. An inmate said that Villalta was depressed because his court case was not going well and his family stopped contacting him.

His sister, Jennifer, told KTVU that last part is not true. Her father had just visited her brother in jail and her mother was poised to visit him on the day she died. Instead, her mother's visit was "canceled," and she ended up finding out her son was dead.

Jennifer said her brother's phone card wasn't working and he wasn't getting the medication he needed. She said that he was being "punished" for his mental health issues, and deputies thought he was "hostile," when he really needed help.

"He had just told us that he wanted to get his life together," she said.

She said his anxiety and PTSD started after he left his career as a Marine for five years, where he was a computer avionics technician. She showed KTVU his honors, which included the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, two Sea Service Deployment Ribbons and other letters of appreciation.

When he left that about 2013, she said he had been working for a private airline contractor.

Deputies are supposed to perform a security check on every inmate in the unit at least once every 30 minutes. There was a press hold on his death, which was lifted on Dec. 24., nearly one month later.

Villalta was not on intensive observation log, a jail protocol for people demonstrating behavioral problems or who could be suicidal, according to a federal lawsuit.

His cell window was obstructed by a piece of cardboard making it “impossible” for the deputy to see inside.

2018

Name: Paul Wilbert Lee (*The sheriff disputes that Lee died in Santa Rita custody. However, an autopsy provided by the family shows he was having medical problems in a cell and suffered a heart attack on the sheriff's bus. The District Attorney has Lee’s name as a pending in-custody death. Results of this investigation have not been made public. )

Age: 49

Arrested: 11/27/2017 for DUI

Date of death: 1/5/2018

Total time in jail: Didn’t make it to jail. Suffered cardiac arrest on sheriff’s bus, taken to hospital.

Occupation: Jack of all trades, his sister said. He was a barber, mechanic, plumber and electrician.

Race: Black

Cause of death: Natural. Medical complications following acute myocardial infarction and coronary atherosclerosis.

Investigative agency: Alameda County Sheriff/Andrea Golden

Isolation: No, cell T-2.

Health and/or mental issues: His sister said he had always been a heavy drinker but had never had a seizure before. He had been diagnosed with hypertension and asthma and smoke a pack of cigarettes a day and consumed a pint of brandy and two beers daily.

Drug issues: Lee told officers he had taken six “Norco” pills that morning.

Restraints: Not listed

Narrative: Lee was arrested by the CHP for a DUI and had a “medical emergency while in custody at Santa Rita Jail.” He was being held in cell T-2 when a deputy observed him having what appeared to be a seizure. He was taken to ValleyCare Medical Center for three days and then to Stanford, and then to ValleyCare and then to Kindred Hospital in San Leandro, where he died about two months after his cardiac arrest. His sister, Tanasha Lee, said family didn’t even get a call about her brother’s hospitalization until three days after he was taken there.

She also sent KTVU pictures of her brother in the hospital. “I know deep down inside that they did something to him,” she said. “My brother never had any seizures a day in his life and as you can see the photo show that he did have a big gash in the back of his head that led him to have those severe seizures.”

She added: “Ever since my brother passed away, my life has not been the same. I haven’t been getting any sleep. I break down and cry every day. I know we don’t never supposed to question the Lord, but I just keep putting my faith in praying that we get justice for my brother.”

The sheriff wrote in his report that the Lee family initially flagged the death as suspicious “due to family making a false report” about the nature of his death.

Name: Gino Dalbianco

Age: 58

Arrested: 2/1/2018

Date of death: 3/28/2018

Total time in jail: 56 days in jail

Occupation: Veteran

Race: White

Cause of death: Natural. Acute pulmonary emboli.

Investigative agency: Alameda County Sheriff/Matthew Meldrum

Isolation: No. Housing Unit 9, A-16. A unit for mental health inmates. He had a cell mate.

Health and/or mental issues: Yes. He was placed in mental health unit and had some sort of medical history.

Drug issues: None listed

Restraints: No

Narrative: Deputies were doing their rounds and found him lying on his top bunk with a blanket covering him. He was unresponsive. There were no signs of foul play. His cell mate was out for recreation time. He apparently had refused any medical attention, including medication. He had tried to commit suicide in 1985 when he intentionally overdosed on prescription medication. There was no suicide note in his cell. He apparently told his cell mate that he was (redacted word) that he was not being sent to John George Psychiatric Pavilion. Dalbianco was a veteran. No relatives could be found.

Name: Logan McKinley Masterson

Age: 37

Arrested: 4/3/2018 Arrested for carjacking a woman in Livermore in the 2100 block of Third Street. Police said he pointed a gun at the woman and demanded the keys to her car. He was booked on charges of carjacking, being a felon in possession of a firearm, burglary, reckless evading, resisting arrest and possession of stolen property.

Date of death: 4/8/2018

Total time in jail: Two days, according to lawsuit

Occupation: Mechanic

Race: White

Cause of death: Suicide by hanging

Investigative agency: Alameda County Sheriff/Roxanna Sill

Isolation: Yes. Administrative Segregation. Housing Unit 2, Pod D, Cell 5. He had also spent time in the safety cell the previous day “due to suicidal ideologies.” Lawsuit alleges he was in a “safety cell,” but moved to an isolation watch after suicide watch was canceled.

Health and/or mental issues: Not listed. But a federal lawsuit alleges that medical and jail staff “were aware” that Masterson suffered from substance abuse/addiction and psychological ailments.

Drug issues: No drugs found in his system.

Restraints: None listed

Narrative: Masterson hung himself by a sheet. There was feces smeared on his cell door. It appears as thought he might have left a note in feces, but all the details were redacted. Masterson had been flooding his cell with water from his toilet that contained fecal matter. Masterson repeatedly asked for mental health care while he was alone in the segregated cell, but his requests were ignored. Jail staff were supposed to check on him by visual observation once every half hour, but that did not happen, a federal lawsuit alleges. “There is a significant problem with Santa Rita and the way that they’re providing for inmates,” said Elise Sanguinetti, the family’s attorney, wrote in her suit, filed in March. “When (Masterson) was put into custody they knew he was suicidal. And they took him off suicide watch anyway. Within a very short period of time he was found dead.” Masterson had a wife and an ex-wife and family in San Joaquin County. He lived in Stockton.

Name: Jesus Dametrius Dickey

Age: 45

Arrested: 4/23/2018 Arrested by Berkeley police in connection with a sexual battery report at student housing in the 2600 block of Durant Avenue, and an incident about two hours later in the 2500 block of Durant. Jail records list the second crime as false imprisonment with violence and burglary. He was arrested in People’s Park after authorities said he grabbed a student’s buttock, then later forced his way inside another woman’s apartment building and held her captive with sexual intent. Dickey was on probation for assault with a deadly weapon at the time of his arrest, according to court records, Berkeleyside reported.

Date of death: 6/26/2018

Total time in jail: 65 days

Occupation: Not listed

Race: Black

Cause of death: Accident. Hyponatremia (A low level of sodium in the blood, a result of too much fluid, or drinking too much water.) Possible psychogenic polydipsia/ schizophrenia

Investigative agency: Alameda County Sheriff/Damon Wilson

Isolation: Sort of. Housing Unit 8, Pod F, Cell 16. Protective Custody in maximum security. He had been the solo occupant of the cell since June 23.

Health and/or mental issues: Yes, but redacted. There was a white paper cup with two pink pills and two pink capsules found in Dickey’s sock. Apparently, he wasn’t taking his medication for schizophrenia.

Drug issues: None found in his system.

Restraints: None listed

Narrative: Inmates saw Dickey at breakfast at 4 a.m. At 8 a.m., his cell was opened for pod time and several inmates saw Dicky face down on the floor of his cell. He was lying on the floor face down. The toilet was full of feces and vomit. He died just before 9 a.m. He had a hematoma on the left side of his head that was bleeding. “Detective Paxton was uncertain of how the injury occurred and said Dickey was the only occupant of the cell.” Inmates told deputies he seemed fine and had played chess the previous day during recreation time. He had a grandfather and brother.

Name: Dujuan Armstrong (There is a press hold on the coroner’s report, however the autopsy was obtained by 2 Investigates)

Age: 23

Arrested: Convicted of residential burglary on May 8. Sentenced to weekend sentences for 120 days at Santa Rita.

Date of death: 6/23/ 2018

Total time in jail: One day

Occupation: Tow truck driver

Race: Black

Cause of death: Accident. Death by asphyxiation along with cardiac hypertrophy and obesity. Dr. Michael Ferenc, who performed the autopsy, noted the restraints were so tight that it exacerbated conditions. “The clinching straps of ‘The Wrap’ were tightened such that his torso was bent...compressing his obese abdomen...Finally, an opaque spit mask covered his face, including his nose and mouth. In my opinion, each (of) these factors increased this gentleman’s risk for asphyxia,” Ferenc wrote. Armstrong was in the WRAP for eight minutes.

Investigative agency: Alameda County Sheriff/Shawn Sobrero

Isolation: No. Cell SC-4 (sobering cell)

Health and/or mental issues: Armstrong answered “no” at intake. Dr. Michael Ferenc noted Armstrong weighed 266 pounds and had pulmonary congestion and cardiac hyperthrophy. He had cocaine metabolite in his system, but no cocaine or ethyl alcohol. He also had THC in his system.

Drug issues: According to DA’s report, he self-reported using drugs over the phone to a woman, which was recorded. Later, he told a deputy he was high and believed he had gotten a “bad dose of powder,” which is common for cocaine. The coroner’s report said he tested positive for marijuana, cocaine and meth.

Restraints: Yes, WRAP and spit mask. Also, deputies delivered “ a few knee strikes and foot kicks” after they said Armstrong was kicking.

Narrative: Armstrong had appeared for his second consecutive weekend in the jail inmate program. He had four months left to serve. The day after he arrived, he started to display “unusual behavior,” and he told deputies he was high on drugs. He was taken to the jail’s outpatient housing unit where he could get more medical care. Deputies said they cuffed Armstrong and he became combative. There was a struggle and he was placed in a WRAP. At first, a nurse said he was fine. Shortly after, he had no pulse. He died later than night. There are 66 body camera video files that exist as well as fixed video from the jail, which have not been released.

Armstrong was a father and lived with his mother in Oakland. There is still a press hold on the coroner’s report. This information comes from the Alameda County District Attorney, who found no criminal wrongdoing. There have been several community protests over his death, led by his mother. A documentary was also made about his death.

2019

Name: Cesar Augusto Pajuelo

Age: 70

Arrested: 2/9/2019. Lewd and lascivious acts on a child and continual sexual abuse on a child.

Date of death: 3/10/2019

Total time in jail: 29 days

Occupation: Baker

Race: Latino

Cause of death: Homicide. Multiple blunt force.

Investigative agency: Alameda County Sheriff/Damon Wilson

Isolation: Not listed

Health and/or mental issues: Not listed

Drug issues: None in system

Restraints: No

Narrative: Pajuelo entered custody at Santa Rita on Feb. 9 after his booking on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a child and continuous sexual abuse on a child. Pajuelo’s cellmate at the time, identified as Paul Stefano, 19, was arrested on suspicion of murder. Stefano had been booked March 6 on suspicion of auto theft and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Name: Michael Herman *The sheriff disputes that Herman died in Santa Rita Jail custody, despite his name being released under a Public Records Act by the coroner's office as an in-custody death. The sheriff's office said he was released under the "Compassionate Release program," but no details were provided. The coroner's full report has not been released.

Age:

Arrested:

Date of death: 3/24/2019

Total time in jail:

Occupation:

Race:

Cause of death:

Investigative agency:

Isolation:

Health and/or mental issues:

Drug issues:

Restraints:

Narrative:

Name: Omar Porcayo (coroner’s report not available)

Age:

Arrested:

Date of death: 5/29/2019

Total time in jail:

Occupation:

Race:

Cause of death:

Investigative agency:

Isolation:

Health and/or mental issues:

Drug issues:

Restraints:

Name: Hector Fernandez (coroner’s report not available)

Age:

Arrested:

Date of death: 6/5/2019

Total time in jail:

Occupation: Race:

Cause of death:

Investigative agency:

Isolation:

Health and/or mental issues:

Drug issues:

Restraints:

Narrative:

Name: Christian Madrigal *The sheriff disputes that Madrigal died in Santa Rita Jail custody, despite his name being released under a Public Records Act by the coroner's office as an in-custody death. The sheriff's office said he was released under the "Compassionate Release program," but no details were provided. The coroner's full report has not been released. KTVU does not agree with this analysis and is including Madrigal's name in the count.

Age: 20

Arrested: 6/10/2019 Madrigal’s parents called Fremont police that he had recently been released from a psychiatric hospital, the Santa Clara Valley Psychiatric Unit, for mental health issues and he needed to return. Since Madrigal wasn’t willing to go voluntarily, his family needed help in taking him back to the mental health facility, according to the claim. But instead, Fremont police arrested him for being criminally under the influence, instead of a psychiatric hold, Madrigal’s family said in a legal claim.

Date of death: 6/15/2019

Total time in jail:

Occupation:

Race: Latino

Cause of death: Not available

Investigative agency:

Isolation: Possibly.

Health and/or mental issues: Yes, his mother said.

Drug issues:

Restraints: Yes. He was placed in a WRAP in Fremont.

Narrative: On June 10,Christian Madrigal’s family sought medical assistance for their 20-year-old son because he was suffering a mental health crisis, according to a claim filed by civil rights attorney John Burris. When Fremont police arrived, Madrigal’s parents informed the officers that their son had recently been released from the psychiatric hospital for mental health issues and needed to return. However, Fremont officers ignored his mental health needs and instead determined to arrest him for being criminally under the influence, Burris alleges. Madrigal was first taken to Fremont city jail where officers allegedly beat, choked and placed the disoriented and mentally ill young man in a WRAP device, Burris said. Madrigal was then transported him to Santa Rita Jail. There, Burris alleges that jail deputies ignored Madrigal’s parent’s pleas to have him examined by a mental health professional and/or transferred to a mental health facility. Instead, a lieutenant with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department ordered his deputies to chain Madrigal to a cell door, in violation of the jail’s internal policies, Burris alleges. The deputies initially protested the lieutenant’s commands but ultimately relented to their superior officer’s authority, the claim states. Madrigal was left unattended for at least 10 minutes and reportedly was found trying to commit suicide by hanging himself using the very same chains the deputies restrained him to the door with, Burris said. Madrigal was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors refused to treat him, Burris said, because they noted his internal injuries were so severe they warranted emergent trauma care. Madrigal was then brought to Eden Medical Center where doctors diagnosed him as suffering from a lacerated spleen and liver along with bruising all over his body, including pulmonary contusions. He never recovered and died. The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office and the district attorney’s office are investigating the incident, per department protocol when an in-custody death occurs. The Fremont police said the “suit wrongfully claims excessive force was used against Madrigal while in the custody of the Fremont Police Department for being under the influence of drugs.” The coroner’s report has not been made public in this case.

Name: Christopher Thomas **The sheriff disputes that Thomas died in Santa Rita Jail custody, despite his name being released under a Public Records Act by the coroner's office as an in-custody death. The sheriff's office said he was released under the "Compassionate Release program," but no details were provided. The coroner's full report has not been released.

Age:

Arrested:

Date of death: 7/6/2019

Total time in jail:

Occupation: Race:

Cause of death:

Investigative agency:

Isolation:

Health and/or mental issues:

Drug issues:

Restraints:

Narrative:

Name: Raymond Christopher Reyes Jr. (coroner’s report not available)

Age: 22

Arrested: 11/9/2019 arrested in San Mateo County, but transferred to Santa Rita on 2/8/ 2019, his wife said. He had cut his ankle monitor off, violating his probation from a prior burglary conviction when he was a teenager.

Date of death: 7/24/2019

Total time in jail: Five months. His family said he was in isolation for 19 days.

Occupation: He had attended Chabot College

Race: Latino

Cause of death: Exact cause unknown, but family says they were told it was a suicide.

Investigative agency:

Isolation: Yes, but not for very long, his family said. He had actually asked to be alone to get out of the general population.

Health and/or mental issues: Yes, his mother, Yasmine Reyes said. He suffered from social anxiety disorder.

Drug issues:

Restraints: Unknown

Narrative: Raymond Reyes Jr. was in and out of jail, his family said, and had many challenges in his life. He met his wife, Vanessa, through Instagram in 2017 and they married three months later. They have a baby, Ray, who is four months old. His mother, Yasmin, and sister, Reanna, described Reyes as very funny and loving. On the day he died, he spoke to Vanessa at 2:30 p.m. by phone. He seemed fine and was looking forward to her next visit. At 5:30 p.m., she got an email saying he had been released. At first, she was happy. She couldn’t get any information when she called. About 10:30 p.m. that night, a deputy called her to say he had committed suicide. She wants a timeline of what happened. The answer doesn’t seem right to her.

A fellow inmate, Jamario Harris, told KTVU that he heard Reyes begging the guards to be let out of his solitary room. "He wasn't getting any yard time," Harris said, who acknowledged that in Ad Seg, he thought about committing suicide twice a day. "He wasn't getting air. He told them, 'I can't be in this room. I can't be like this.' "

